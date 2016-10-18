Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) will gradually become the mainstream technology that replaces the wired broadband access across all platforms including offices, highways and even aeroplanes in the the coming two years, said Dr. Geetha Vardhan, Satish Dhawan Distinguished Professor, Indian Space Research Organisation.

Dr. Geetha Vardhan was speaking at the inauguration of the two-day ‘3rd International Conference on Emerging Technologies in Computer Science and Engineering’ organised by the Computer Science and Information Technology departments of the VR Siddhartha Engineering College here on Monday.

Speaking on the WLAN technology that is going to revolutionalise Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Dr. Geetha Vardhan said it was going to seemlessly integrate 3G, 4G and higher networks and turn prevalent in the near future provided there was flexible access and user experience.

Prof. En-Bing Lin, Central Michigan University, US, said technical conferences would not only provide an opportunity to exchange knowledge but also help like-minded people meet and work on their ideas.

The Conference received 100 papers from research scholars and PG students and 42 out of them were selected.