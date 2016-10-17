Seeking to put the controversy over the Godavari Mega Aqua Food Park to rest, Agriculture Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao has said the government would take into account the objections raised by Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan.

“We will go ahead only after clearing the apprehensions of farmers and taking remedial steps that may be required,” he told the media after laying the foundation stone for a warehouse at the agricultural market yard at Chilakaluripet in Guntur district on Sunday.

Mr. Rao said the government would not do anything harmful to the farmers. The government would thoroughly discuss the impact of the project before taking it forward.

“Industries are a must for employment generation, but we will not take any hasty decision on the aqua food park,” he assured farmers even as Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took stock of the situation.