According a ceremonial welcome:Hotel staff traditionally welcoming the members of West Indies Women Cricket team which arrived ahead of the ODI and T20 matches to be held at Mulapadu cricket ground near here, in Vijayawada on Sunday.— Photo: Ch.Vijaya Bhaskar

After nearly a decade and lustrum, the atmosphere of international cricket is back in the city on Sunday, with the arrival of the West Indies Women squad led by Captain Stafanie Taylor.

Starting from November 10, the Windies squad is scheduled to play the ICC Women’s Championship — India Women Vs West Indies Women — at the Mulapadu Cricket Ground.

The Windies team includes Anisa Mohammed, Deandra Dottin, Shaquana Quintyne and Tremayne Smartt (All rounders), Merissa Aguilleria (Wicket Keeper), Shemaine Campbelle, Britney Cooper, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews and Chedean Nation (all Batsmen), Shamilla Connell, Afy Fletcher and Shakera Selman (Bowlers).

The squad will play three One-Day Internationals and three T20 matches and the Andhra Cricket Association is hosting the tour. Representatives of the ACA received the team at the Vijayawada Airport in Gannavaram and the staff of the hotel they were given boarding welcomed them traditionally offering vermillion and garlands.

Both the teams will have practice sessions on Monday and Tuesday at the Mulapadu Grounds.

The India Women squad led by Mithali Raj (Captain) also arrived in the city a day ago. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Thirush Kamini, Mona Meshram, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sukanya Parida and Poonam Yadav (all Batsmen), Jhulan Goswami and Deepti Sharma (All Rounders), Ekta Bisht and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (Bowlers) and Sushma Verma (Wicket Keeper) are the members.

The last international match that took place in Vijayawada was on November 24, 2002 in the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium where India had lost to West Indies.

So far, the city hosted two ODIs and this would be the first international cricket series held in the district.