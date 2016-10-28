The Congress has demanded that the Telugu Desam Party government come out with a White Paper on the funds and benefits released to Andhra Pradesh by the Union government as part of the ‘special package’ announced by Union Minister Arun Jaitley before he visits the State on Sunday.

Vijayawada city president and former MLA Malladi Vishnu in a statement said Mr. Jaitley announced that the Union Government was going to grant funds and benefits to Andhra Pradesh as sort of compensation for the loss the State incurred after bifurcation, but it had not materialised till now.

Mr. Vishnu wondered why the State Government was all set to felicitate Mr. Jaitley though he was the one who categorically announced on September 7 that there was no way Andhra Pradesh could be given the Special Category Status (SCS).

He gave different excuses at different times for A.P. not being granted SCS. The first lame excuse was that it was not included in the Reorganisation Act. Yet another excuse was that the 14th Finance Commission opposed it and that other States were against it.

The State government was on one hand saying the special package announced by Mr Jaitley had no sanctity and at the same time was getting ready to felicitate him, Mr. Vishnu said.