Project should be completed before next kharif, says CM

The State government is contemplating providing irrigation water to dry lands in four coastal districts through underground pipelines. It has been estimated that the government would have to spend Rs. 4,000 per acre to lay the pipelines.

Disclosing this on the second-day of Collectors’ conference here on Thursday, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said the government was ready to spend any amount to provide water to dry land farmers. The government has decided to go for drip irrigation in the Rayalaseema region and pipelines in coastal districts, he said.

The pipelines would be laid connecting the main canals. The officials would have to prepare an action plan for it. The project should be completed before the next kharif season, Mr. Naidu said.

“Not a single crop should whither from the next season. The officials should remember that an innovative idea saved groundnut crop in Anantapur district recently. The crop worth of Rs.300 crore was saved using rain guns. Think out of the box to solve the problems faced by the public,” he said.

For other districts

Agriculture Principal Secretary Vijay Kumar said that every challenge had a long-term and short-term solutions. Drought mitigation solutions tried out in Anantapur district could be extended to other districts as well, he said.

“The services of Vijay Kumar, who is retiring shortly, would be used in future also. He would be agriculture adviser,” said Mr. Naidu.

Referring to the power sector, the Chief Minister said that Rs.10,000 crore worth solar and wind power projects would be launched in Anantapur district.

On viral fevers, Mr. Naidu suggested the officials to take steps to create awareness among the public on sanitation and diseases. He also wanted the officials to focus on greenery, biometric facility in schools, farm ponds, agriculture and fisheries.

The Chief Minister launched the central control monitoring system for LED street lighting in the State.