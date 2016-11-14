The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on Sunday received over Rs. 1 crore by evening as part of the special drive of accepting Old High Denomination bank notes against various taxes.

Following announcement of withdrawing Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes by the Reserve Bank of India, the Corporation called up on public to pay taxes with the OHDs they have.

So far from Friday, the VMC received more than Rs. 7.5 crore cash in Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 denomination bank notes.

VMC and Mee Seva counters will accept payment of pending and current taxes till midnight of Monday.