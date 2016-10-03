Ministers P. Narayana, Prathipati Pulla Rao, Kollu Ravindra, MP K. Narayana and MLA G. Rammohan Rao during the launch of the logo of Vivaan in Vijayawada.—Photo: V RAJU

Will be spread over 9.2 acres near New Autonagar road

KMV Spaces, the real estate division of the KMV Group, has set its foot in the Amaravati region with ‘Vivaan’, the first of its kind ultra modern villas project at Poranki.

Designed by Singapore’s WOW Architects, Vivaan will be spread over 9.2 acres alongside the 100-feet New Autonagar road on the outskirts of the city.

Revealing the project details at a press conference here on Saturday, KMV Spaces Director Kanakamedala Prudhviram said the WOW Architects which had over 20 years of international experience had designed the project with the jali pattern as strong design element.

Mr. Prudhviram said the KMV Group which had wide presence across the country was venturing into the AP capital region which had a lot of potential.

Speaking about the project, he said in the first phase 66 villas built in a plot area of 255 square yards and 300 square yards would be made available at a price of Rs. 3 crore and Rs. 3.8 crore. In the second phase, a 22-storey apartment building would be brought up in the same project. James Tan, Director, WOW said the project had been designed considering the vaastu interests of the locals and also international standards.