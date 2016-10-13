Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has promised a delegation from Bhimavaram in West Godavari district, which is opposing the mega aqua food park under construction there, to personally visit and see its impact on the nearby villages.

A party release said that residents of over 30 villages told Mr. Pawan Kalyan that Tundurru, Kansali Bethapudi and Jonnalagaruvu would be severely affected by water pollution if the food park was allowed.

“Neither the government nor the project management is concerned about our plight, and those raising their voice against the project are implicated in false cases,” the villagers alleged. Mr. Pawan said he sought the opinion of experts and was in touch with government officials.

He said that he would work out a solution to the problem.