Tension prevails at Tundurru followingthe clash

Tension prevailed at the Godavari Mega Aqua Food Park project at Tundurru in West Godavari district when the villagers attacked workers at the site. Two labourers were injured.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in Tundurru, Jonnalagaruvu, Kamsali Bethapudi and other villages in Bhimavaram and Narsapuram mandals in the district. Central forces were also deployed. The West Godavari district police posted contingents from Eluru at the site.

The aqua food park, being set up at a cost of Rs. 800 crore, is a joint venture of the Government of India (GoI) and the Godavari Mega Aqua Food Park Limited. The capacity of the plant is 16,000 tonne per year.

The injured workers -- Nageswara Rao and Babulu – were admitted to a private hospital in Bhimavaram.

Residents of Tundurru and its surrounding villages have been opposing the project alleging that the aqua food park would cause pollution and contaminate water. They allege that the project is being constructed violating the safety norms.

The plant officials allege that some leaders have been provoking the villagers and trying to stop the project. The aqua food park management would create jobs for the locals and take up several development works in Tundurru and the neighbouring villages, said Godavari Mega Aqua Food Park Director Jogi Ananda Varma.

“With the help of the police, we shifted the construction material to the site and the works are going on. The project will be completed soon,” Mr. Varma told The Hindu.