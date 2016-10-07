Students of Sri Vijnana Vihara English Medium High School at Satyanarayanapuram in city have bagged all the top honours in South Kshetra Swimming Competitions 2016 held recently at Mangulur.

The students bagged first, second and the third positions bringing home gold, silver and bronze medals.

Scores of students from across the four southern States of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka had participated in the event.

K. Pavan Kumar came first in the ‘Under-17’ 100-mts; butterfly stroke-50 mts and freeze came first and bagged three gold medals.

In the 50-mt. (free style), O. Jayaram stood second and won silver medal while M. Sandeep and P. Dhanush were in third position.

School principal J.V. Shanat Krishna said the winners had qualified to participate in Akhila Bharata Sthayee (national-level) competitions scheduled on November 3 and 4 in Madhya Pradesh.

School secretary M.R.K. Murthy and the principal congratulated P.E.T. teacher Suresh Babu and the winners.