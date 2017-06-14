Vijayawada Central constituency neglected: Vishnu

more-in

The residents of the Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency were being forced to face problems due to the absence of proper infrastructure because the Telugu Desam government had failed to take up four bridges and a flyover sanctioned by the previous Congress government, said City Congress Committee president and former MLA Malladi Vishnu here on Tuesday.

Addressing the media about the problems of the constituency at Satyanarayanapuram, the former legislator said there was a tremendous increase in traffic after Vijayawada had become the temporary capital, but there was no corresponding development in the infrastructure.

Funds not spent

The erstwhile Congress government had sanctioned a third bridge across the Krishna Eastern Main Canal near the Police Control Room, another across the Eluru Canal linking the Lotus Land Mark Area to Satyanarayanapuram and Muthyalampadu and another in continuation to the road in front of the Government Music College on the Ryve’s Canal. Funds were earmarked for them under the Krishna Delta Modernisation Scheme, Mr. Vishnu said. Funds were also arranged for the renovation of the dilapidated bridge at the Alankar Centre, he said.

There was absolutely no progress on the Gunadala flyover across the Budameru drain, Eluru and Ryve’s canals, he pointed out. The underground drainage and drinking water supply were unable to meet the needs of the increased population.

‘Infrastructure projects shelved’

While infrastructure projects were shelved by an executive order, the welfare promised to those eligible was also not extended. No relief was given to the 3,000 DWCRA groups having 30,000 members though the TDP had promised to waive loans at election time. Scores of houses built under the JNNURM Scheme were in a dilapidated condition because they had not been allotted to beneficiaries. Vegetation had grown unchecked in those buildings, the MLA said showing photographs.

Demonstration

on June 16

Instead of allotting shops and space in the Rythu Bazar, fish and other markets to those eligible, they were allotted to TDP sympathisers, the MLA alleged. “Several genuine farmers and fishermen have to sell their produce standing on the road in front of the markets.”

He said the Congress Party activists would stage a demonstration to highlight the neglect of the constituency on June 16.