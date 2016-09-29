Reaching out to its customers in Nuzvid and P. Nainavaram, Vijaya Bank has opened new branches in their respective locations under the Vijayawada Region on Wednesday.

Vijaya Bank Executive Director Y. Nageswara Rao formally inaugurated the branches.

While the Nuzvid branch is the 57th, P. Nainavaram branch is the 58th in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rao said Vijaya Bank had continuous focus on Andhra Pradesh with a view to expanding the presence of the bank and offer better services. He said the bank had been playing a proactive role in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with 188 banking branches and 176 ATMs with a total business worth Rs. 17, 381 crore as on June 2016.

Speaking about bank’s CSR initiatives, Mr. Rao said local girl children would be adopted by P. Nainavaram and Nuzvid branches and support their education till graduation level.

The bank also donated LCD projector to Edulagudem ZP High School for the benefit of students.