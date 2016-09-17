'CM would throw light on the financial assistance of Rs.2.25 lakh crore that the Centre extended to Andhra Pradesh'.

Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas has asserted that the accusations against Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu over the Special Category Status (SCS) issue were baseless. It was Mr. Naidu who strongly argued in favour of SCS but he was charged with cheating the people notwithstanding the fact that there were certain technical problems that compelled the Central government to offer the financial package in lieu of SCS.

Addressing media persons here on Friday, Mr. Srinivas said Mr. Naidu himself would explain the BJP’s stand on Special Category Status and the circumstances that forced it to push SCS to the back burner, at a public meeting in the city on Saturday.

Mr. Naidu would throw light on the financial assistance of Rs.2.25 lakh crore that the Centre extended to Andhra Pradesh and in what way it was better than Special Category Status.

BJP SC Morcha State president D. Sambaiah said Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan did not have the stature to criticise Mr. Venkaiah Naidu and that politics and acting had a world of difference.

“Pawan Kalyan’s comments were immature and had ulterior motives,” Mr. Sambaiah alleged.