Finance Commission’s instructions cannot be brushed aside, says Union Minister

In a spirited defence of the financial package, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu said the beleaguered State would have barely got Rs. 3000 and odd crore under the Special Category Status (SCS).

The BJP did not have any alternative except to offer the special financial assistance amounting to nearly Rs. 2.25 lakh crore as it could not give SCS against the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission (FC).

Addressing a public meeting on the SCS and the financial package here on Saturday, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said being a Constitutional authority formed in January 2013, well before the A.P Reorganization Bill became an Act (in March 2014), the Finance Commission’s instructions could not be brushed aside.

However, one thing that was in favour of A.P. and two other States Odisha and West Bengal was the Commission’s agreement to fill the entire revenue deficit that remains after the devolution of the Central taxes to those three States which went up from 32 per cent to 42 per cent. The SCS was to be scrapped after 2017 except for States which were hilly and had international borders and a vast expanse of lands under forest cover inhabited by tribal communities.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said the BJP was in favour of the bifurcation from Day 1 but at no point in time did it disregard the requirements of A.P. and it had no intention to ditch the people, he asserted.

“N. Chandrababu Naidu had during a discussion suggested to me to put off bifurcation to sometime after the 2014 elections so that it could be done in a better manner by BJP but we were not in a position to retract having gone far ahead,” said the Union Minister.

On their part, the Congress MPs voiced their concern over the adverse impact of bifurcation on A.P. before Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, but to no avail. Their party was in haste to give Statehood for Telangana as a survey done in February 2014 had predicted a total rout for it in A.P. and a gain of nine to 12 seats in Telangana if it went ahead with bifurcation.

“The then Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy and all MPs from A.P. should have threatened to step down to thwart the Congress party’s bid to divide the State but they did not do that due to their own compulsions,” Mr. Venkaiah Naidu observed.

He pointed out that A.P. could attract the highest investments of Rs. 22,000 crore out of nearly Rs.1,39,000 crore mobilised by all States in 2015-16 in spite of being a special category state.