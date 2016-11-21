As many as 890 vehicles, which were seized by the police for violations and owners not traceable, will be auctioned on November 28 and 29. The auction will begin at 10 a.m. at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) grounds.

Interested persons may deposit Rs.1,000 at the Headquarters Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) office from November 21 to 26. Vehicles procured in the auction should be used as scrap only. For more details, contact ACP (Hqs) K. Koteswara Rao over phone no. 94406-96481 (or) ACP (CCRB) on no.94906-19467, according to a press release.