Vedavyas to join TDP on Oct. 21

The stage is set for YSR Congress leader and former Deputy Speaker Buragadda Vedavyas to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Vijayawada on October 21.

He met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at his residence at Undavalli in Guntur district on Sunday and expressed his willingness to join the party. Mr. Naidu welcomed him with a shawl.

After discussing with his followers, Mr. Vedavyas decided to part ways with the YSR Congress.

Kapu leader

Mr. Vedavyas is a noted Kapu leader from Krishna district. His father Buragadda Niranjan Rao, who was also an MLA, was a close friend of former Chief Minister Kotla Vijayabhaskara Reddy. Mr. Vedavyas, a Congress leader, switched his loyalties to the YSR Congress before the 2014 elections.

Former Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy and Mr. Vedavyas joined the YSR Congress fold in the presence of party president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy.

Stint in PRP

Mr. Vedavyas, who represented Malleswaram constituency in Krishna district, quit the Congress in 2009 to join the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) founded by actor-turned-politician K. Chiranjeevi.

Relative of Allu Aravind

He is related to Mr. Chiranjeevi’s brother-in-law Allu Aravind.

His joining the TDP came at a time when prominent Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham is gearing up to launch a five–day ‘satyagraha padayatra’ in protest against the alleged inordinate delay in including Kapus in the BC list.

