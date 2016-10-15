Vijayawada Adventure Club (VAC), along with famous mountaineer Sekhar Babu, is organising a rock-climbing event on the hill opposite P. B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science at Mogalrajapuram on October 16, according to VAC secretary Suresh here on Friday.

Those above 12 years can register for the event, to be held from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the VAC office.

He said the concept of getting close to nature was gaining ground as many were keen to climb their way up hills and mountains to relish nature.

Mr. Suresh said VAC was planning to stage events like para-gliding and para-sliding. Those interested in climbing the hill should contact 94933-62436 or 97009-80080 for details.