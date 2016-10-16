Cities » Vijayawada

Vijayawada, October 16, 2016
Updated: October 16, 2016 05:43 IST

Utter confusion prevails at Pratibha Puraskarams meet

A student showing a certificate which does not have any name on it, outside the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Saturday.— Photo: V. RAJU
Even as the announcement was being made to present Pratibha Puraskarams at the IGMC Stadium here on Saturday, a large crowd of students with their teachers and parents in tow, which was surging towards the dais for their turn, rushed towards their respective enclosures leading to utter confusion.

The entire venue was made into 13 segments based on the 13 districts. Some reached the places designated for their district, some waited in multiple queues along the dais while others scurried from one end to the other not knowing where to go. The nodal officers entrusted with the task of distributing the demand drafts and tablets were nowhere in sight.

Even as the officials attending the programme left the venue one-by-one, the students, their teachers and parents moved around the place in the hope of finding some valid information. A few anxious parents stopped a vehicle in vain to get information.

“A few students are given the demand drafts of the cash award, others got tabs; A few others did not get any of the two. The nodal officers are nowhere to be seen. Everything here is so disorganised. Most of the certificates given to students are blank without any name,” said B. Vani, a student of MSW from Vikrama Simhapuri University in Nellore district.

A faculty of a college said based on the developments here he was forced to doubt the validity of the DDs given to the students.

