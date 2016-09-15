The students were all ears trying to grasp the essence of the contents of the speech being delivered. “Technology development has actually bridged to a great extent the chasm between an enabled and a disabled person. They read books while we listen to computers reading books for us; they see and understand things whereas we listen to sounds and perceive a picture,” said N. Victor David Dinakaran, a lecturer in English from KBN College in city.

Incidentally, he was a visually impaired teacher addressing a group of vision-impaired students of Andhra Loyola College (ALC).

Mr. Dinakaran was delivering key note address at an awareness programme on ‘Abilities of the Visually Challenged’, organised by the Higher Education for Persons with Special Needs (HEPSN) wing of ALC.

As many as 17 visually impaired students of the ALC attended the programme jointly organised by the HEPSN and Hong Kong-based Help the Blind Foundation. Sharing his experience as a teacher in a college, Mr. Dinakaran said he was fortunate to have inspiring teachers who were his role models. “I simply follow them and try to be a good teacher. I am fortunate to have found a very understanding life partner and with a child, my family is complete, happy and content,” he said pointing to his wife Sujatha, a post-graduate in economics and their one-year-old daughter Twinkle, who were also present. “We wanted them to attend to send out a positive message to society,” said G. Sahaya Bhaskar, coordinator, HEPSN. Visually challenged students, S. Srikanth Reddy, K.N.V.S.S. Pavan, P. Saivinayak, T. Suvarchala and K. Satya Narayana Reddy spoke about how they perceived the world.

They said it takes loads of passion, hard work and commitment blended with technology to make life easy for them on the college campus.

Principal Fr. G.A.P. Kishore, Correspondent Fr. Raju, Vice Principals, Fr. Rex Angelo (P.G), Fr. Ch. Vana Chinnappa (Inter), student volunteers and the staff of the ALC participated.

Students with impaired vision from economically backward homes aspiring to pursue higher education can contact Dr. G. Sahaya Baskaran, Coordinator, HEPSN (9490658088)