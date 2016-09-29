Scientists of the Indian Association of Nuclear Chemists and Allied Scientists (IANCAS), Kalpakkam, and researchers and academicians of the P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science discussed nuclear reactors and fuel cycle, radio analytical techniques and career opportunities for chemistry students in a two-day seminar on ‘Radio Chemistry’, conducted on September 27 and 28.

IANCAS, South Regional Chapter, Kalpakkam, president C.R. Venkata Subramani, secretary Dr. R. Kumar, scientists R. Kumaresan and K.A. Venkatesan of the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) attended as chief guests.