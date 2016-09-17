NABARD to advance a loan of Rs. 150 cr., while IDC to chip in with Rs. 31.5 cr.

: The Andhra Pradesh State Irrigation Development Corporation (APSIDC) and NABARD will jointly spend Rs. 181.5 crore for 14 new Lift Irrigation (LI) Schemes in eight districts in the State, Minister for Water Resources Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has said.

Addressing the media on Friday, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said that while NABARD was advancing a loan of Rs. 150 crore, the Irrigation Development Corporation was contributing as its share — Rs. 31.5 crore — under the RIDF XXII package.

While five LI schemes would be taken up in East Godavari, three have been proposed in Guntur district and one each in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Prakasam, Kadapa and Anantapur.

Financial outlay

The names of the LI schemes and the total financial outlay for them are: Chinasana, Srikakulam, Rs. 23.7 crore, L.B.P Agraharam, Visakhapatnam, Rs. 4.49 crore, Pallipalem-1, Rs. 2.68 crore, Pallipalem-2, Rs. 3.59 crore, Peddapurapada, Rs. 6.73 crore, Vemulawada-1, Rs. 2.96 crore, Vemulawada-2, Rs. 1.3 crore, all five in East Godavari, Thakkalapadu, Krishna, Rs 28.5 crore, Pedanandipadu-2, Rs. 4.57 crore, Yazali-III, Rs. 3.2 crore, Yatravaripalem, Rs. 5.56 crore, all three in Guntur district, Marella-4, Prakasam, Rs. 47 crore, Vellala, Kadapa, Rs. 44.75 crore, and Bollangaddam, Anantapur Rs. 2.46 crore.

‘Pattiseema proved

its usefulness’

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said that Opposition parties were highly critical of the Telugu Desam Government when it took up the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.

But the government was able to finish it in the stipulated time. As much as 19 tmcft had been transferred from the Godavari River to Krishna by the scheme.

Because of that farmers had been able to sow crop in 9 lakh acres till now.

Farmers of Rayalaseema were able to get water from Srisailam even though the inflows were very poor because Pattiseema water came to the rescue of Krishna delta farmers, the Minister said.

NABARD to

advance a loan of

Rs. 150 cr.,

IDC to chip in

with Rs. 31.5 cr.