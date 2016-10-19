AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Nannapaneni Raja Kumari during her visit to the Old Government General Hospital in Vijayawada on Tuesday. — PHOTO: V RAJU

Women’s panel chief appalled over poor amenities in Old GGH in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari, who made a surprise visit to the Old Government General Hospital (GGH) on Tuesday, expressed concern over the poor amenities in the hospital.

She interacted with the patients, attendants and the hospital staff, and inquired about the problems. The Chairperson was shocked when two women were sharing one bed with the infants in the wards. How can two PG students, attend to hundreds of patients, she questioned.

“I visited Government General Hospitals in Guntur, Kurnool, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Visakhapatnam and Anantapur districts. But the amenities in Vijayawada Old GGH are very poor and the patients are facing more problems in the State Capital. Most pathetic is some that mothers are minors,” she observed.

In some districts, the hospital buildings are in dilapidated condition and some hospitals are running with skeletal staff and infrastructure. The overall situation in government hospitals in the State is not good, she said.

Severe staff shortage

“According to the Old GGH hospital authorities, more than 500 deliveries were registered every month, and last month the figure crossed 800. Of six units, only three are functioning and there was severe shortage of doctors and staff. About 30 specialist doctors, equal number of PG students, 200 nurses, paramedical and class IV staff are immediately required in the hospital, and a report would be submitted to the Chief Minister on the observations,” Ms. Rajakumari said.