Two youth were killed and another person was injured in a road accident on the Mahatma .Gandhi Road in the city on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as G. Jagadish Chandra (13) and G. Noyin Kumar (17), residents of Krishnalanka.

Jagadish was studying ninth class and Noyin was pursuing a diploma at a polytechnic college.

The injured, A. Noyin Kumar, was admitted in a private hospital.

His condition is stated to be out of danger.

The accident occurred when the victims were reportedly proceeding in a wrong direction near the Sub-Collector’s Office.

They rammed into another two-wheeler and fell down.

An RTC bus proceeding towards Pandit Nehru Bus Station ran over Jagadish and G. Noyin Kumar killing them on the spot.

The passers-by rushed the injured to a private hospital, and the Suryaraopet police shifted the bodies to the Government General Hospital mortuary.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

The closed circuit televisions installed in front of the Sub-Collector’s Office on M.G. Road were not in working condition. “The CCTV footages were not recorded as the cameras were defunct and we do not have electronic evidence to ascertain the reasons for the mishap,” said the staff posted in the Operational Command and Control.

The junction where the accident occurred was on the main road proceeding towards the Chief Minister’s Camp Office, located in front of the Rythu Bazaar.