United Shipbuilding Corporation president Alexei L. Rakhmanov (left) and AP Economic Development Board CEO J. Krishna Kishore exchanging copies of MoU signed in the presence of Denis Manturov, Minister of Trade and Industry of Russia, and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.— Photo: Ch.Vijaya Bhaskar

Naidu hopes it will usher in a new era in cooperation

In a significant step towards consolidating the economic relations between the Russian Federation and Andhra Pradesh (A.P.), two Russian companies – United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) and TechnoNICOL Corporation – signed Memorandums of Understanding with the A.P. Economic Development Board (AP-EDB) and SUN Group on Wednesday for the establishment of a shipbuilding facility and a waterproofing, roofing and insulation products manufacturing unit in A.P.

The USC has committed an investment of Rs. 100 crore in the shipbuilding facility, the location of which has not yet been finalised, while TechnoNICOL will bring a direct investment of $ 62 million into the project for which it is partnering with the SUN Group.

Speaking at an interactive session with the top brass of the government of A.P. and the captains of industry where the pacts were signed, Denis Manturov, Russia’s Minister of Industry & Trade , said: “Partnerships forged by Russia and A.P. provide the much-needed impetus to their economic and commercial engagement. This should usher in new era in development and pave the way for Indo-Russian economic and industrial cooperation which will stand the test of time.”

Mr. Manturov said IT and biotechnology were promising areas of collaboration between the Russian companies and those in A.P. and that he would encourage more delegations sponsored by Business Russia to explore the opportunities in A.P. and forge mutually beneficial partnerships.

A.P. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said he had a discussion with Mr. Manturov over partnerships in technology, manufacturing, agriculture, food processing, aerospace and defence and the latter evinced interest in tying up with A.P. companies in irrigation and inland water transportation and navigation systems.

Mr. Naidu welcomed the delegates from Russia and said: “Russia and India have been strategic partners and Russia’s relations with A.P. are a testimony to that. I hope this delegation led by Minister Manturov will forge stronger partnerships in a new era of industrialisation,” and expressed happiness that Sudoexport, a subsidiary of USC, was studying the inland waterway project in A.P.

Finance Minster Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, EDB CEO J. Krishna Kishore, Business Russia President Repik Alexey, USC President Alexei L. Rakhmanov, TechnoNICOL Corp. CEO Sergei Kolesnikov, CII – AP Chairman G.S. Shiv Kumar and SUN Group Vice-Chairman Shiv Khemka were among those present.