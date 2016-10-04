Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya has said that the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is planning to construct two hospitals in Andhra Pradesh.

One 500-bed hospital will be constructed at Visakhapatnam and a 200-bed hospital will be constructed at Vijayawada, said the Minister and appealed to the Chief Minister to allot suitable land for the hospitals.

Addressing the media at Hyderabad on Monday, Mr. Dattatreya said the Small Factories Bill 2016 would be introduced in Parliament soon, and six labour laws would be exempted from the bill and an integrated Small Factories Act 2016 introduced, he said.

A group of ministers will discuss the modalities for implementing social security measures in private sector and also on evolving code of wages and industrial relations, he said.