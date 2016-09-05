Two cousins – Munagala Chaitanya (18) and Munagala Manisha (19) – accidentally fell into the Gunderu check-dam in Ghantasala mandal in the district on Sunday and are feared drowned.

The two girls were pursuing degree in a private college. Three other girls who went near the waters got alerted after Chaitanya and Manisha slipped into the waters. According to the police, five girls went to the Mutyalamma temple at Gunderu. Later, they went to visit the check-dam and while crossing a low-level bridge, the two slipped and fell into the swirling waters.On seeing this, the other girls stopped and raised an alarm for help. Police, with the help of swimmers, are trying to trace the girls when the reports last came in.