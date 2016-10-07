‘Sector will get a boost if facilities such as visa-on-arrival are introduced’

The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) suggested that the government take a re-look at the tourism policy in order to make the terms realistic for the much-hyped Public-Private-Partnership projects to take off, and offer facilities like Visa-on-Arrival (VoA) to encourage more foreign tourists to visit the State.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday after a two-hour-long deliberations on factors that stifled the growth of the tourism sector in the State, APCCIF President M. Murali Krishna said providing visa-on-arrival facility at Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada (Gannavaram) airports would make travel easier for businesspersons and tourists, many of whom were forced to land in Hyderabad and then proceed to their destinations in A.P.

Airports having the VoA facility have consistently recorded 10 to 20 per cent growth in passenger movements every year, he pointed out.Another proposal that the meeting has resolved to make was to promote the famous Ramakrishna beach in Visakhapatnam as a beach destination alongside Goa and Kovalam, which were the only other two beaches promoted internationally by the Union Ministry of Tourism.

NALA tax waiver

Mr. Murali Krishna said the government should strictly implement NALA tax waiver. Though the government had exempted tourism projects from that tax, there were officials of Tourism Department who insisted that it should be paid, due to communication gaps.The Government of A.P should reduce the bar license fee for three-star and above-rated hotels from Rs.55 lakh to Rs.20 lakh by making a change to that effect in the liquor policy.

APCCIF Tourism Sub-Committee Chairman K.M. Lakshminarayana and General Secretary P. Bhaskar Rao said no major PPP project has taken a tangible shape in the State post-bifurcation as the eligibility criteria were irrational.

For instance, a prospective bidder would be asked to show a net worth of Rs.20 crore against a project cost of Rs.50 crore.

Delay

Besides, bid processes were inordinately delayed and the plans drawn up by some reputed global consultants did not reflect the ground realities.

