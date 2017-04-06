Tributes paid to Jagjivan Ram

Water Resources Minister D. Umamaheswara Rao, MLAs Gadde Rammohan Rao, V. Vamsi Mohan and others paying floral tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V_RAJU.

Rich tributes were paid to former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram on the occasion of his birth anniversary at the office of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) here on Wednesday.

Participating as the chief guest, APCC vice-president M.J. Ratna Kumar said Mr. Jagjivan Ram had played an instrumental role in the green revolution and in the modernisation of the railways.

Valiant battle

Mr. Ram fought a valiant battle against caste discrimination and rendered yeomen’s service to the economic uplift of downtrodden sections, particularly Dalits, Mr. Kumar observed. APCC general secretaries M. Rajeswara Rao, Rajeev Ratan and S. Santhi Bhushan were among those present. Bharatiya Janata SC Morcha city president Y. Srinivasa Rao, BJP city secretary T. Sivanageswara Rao and other paid floral tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram at Sikhamani Centre.