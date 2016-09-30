Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar and other officials participating in DRUCC meeting in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ashok Kumar has said the overall performance of Vijayawada division is good and highlighted the recent achievements of the South Central Railway (SCR) in the division.

Speaking at the 122nd Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (DRUCC) meeting here on Thursday, Mr. Kumar, who is also chairman of the committee, said the railway officials had successfully handled Krishna Pushkarams and replacement of the Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) works.

RRI works were completed as per the schedule and the yard remodelling at Vijayawada station has been done. Replacement of RRI will help for taking up expansion works at the station, the railway official said.

“Washable aprons and five new aprons were commissioned at Vijayawada, Gudur, Ongole and Ankapalle stations. SCR officials took repair works where breaches occurred due to recent floods and restored services at three locations in the division,” the DRM said.

Additional DRM K. Venugopal Rao, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Shifali Kumar and other officials took stock of the demands raised by the DRUCC members in the meeting and assured to solve them.