A training programme in HAM Radio will be organised in the seminar hall of SRR & CVR Government College in Machavaram on September 25 (Sunday).

In a statement released on Sunday, coordinator A. Ramesh Babu said the day-long training session was open for participation for students with a background in engineering, diploma and degree (science) are eligible to take part in the programme.

The Wireless Planning & Co-Ordination wing of the Government of India will conduct the Ham Radio exam in Vijayawada to grant licences to qualified candidates.

Interested candidates may register their names on or before September 23. More information can be had from Mr Ramesh Babu by contacting him on 9248346843.