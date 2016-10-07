Traffic curbs imposed tomorrow in city

A pillar decorated with vegetables is the cynosure of all eyes at the Kanakadurga temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Thursday.— Photo: Ch.Vijaya Bhaskar

Depending on the rush, traffic movement may be eased

Anticipating huge rush to Indrakeeladri on Saturday, the eighth day of Dasara festival on which Goddess Durga will be seen as Saraswati, the city have police imposed traffic diversions for one day. The diversion of vehicles will be imposed for 24 hours starting from midnight of Friday to Saturday midnight, according to city police.

Blockade

On the stretch of NH between Kummaripalem centre and Prakasam Barrage, no traffic, including two wheelers, would be allowed during the said period. Also, Prakasam Barrage road would be closed for the day.

Diversions

Vehicles which will be diverted from NH near Gollapudi Y Junction, Swathi Centre and Kummaripalem Centre can reach Chittinagar via, Sithara Junction, Kabela Junction and C.V.R. Flyover. Vehicles in the opposite direction will be diverted at Police Control Room towards Sithara Junction via Low Bridge, K.R. Market, Panja Centre, Chitti Nagar and Tunnel Road. Vehicles needing to reach Police Control Room junction should avoid Prakasam Barrage road and take Kankadurga Varadhi.

Vehicles coming to the temple can be parked at Punnami Ghat, RTC Workshop Road, Rajiv Gandhi Park, Gandhiji Municipal High School, Krishnalanka NH, Flower market and others.