Unique code given to property allows GPS-based direction; VMC expects ample revenue

Directing a pizza or e-commerce product delivery boy or the 108 ambulance service to your place will not be a lengthy and confusing process hereafter for the residents of the city.

As a majority of the properties are now tagged with digital and shortened addresses under the Digital Door Number System project taken up by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, one can easily track addresses at a touch away.

All it is needed is the 11 digit alphanumeric code and a smart mobile with internet connection. The code has already been given to about 3.7 lakh properties in the city by DDNS teams.

Zippr

The DDNS tagged properties include residences, offices, commercial complexes and all others whose Global Positioning System location on digital maps, photo and the postal address is encapsulated into the unique code that commonly starts with 'VMC' as prefix code. Though the VMC issued digital door numbers to all properties through its own campaign, it is actually a service provided by Hyderabad-based start-up firm called Zippr. It was introduced for users across the country in2015much before the VMC endorsed it to make revenue last year.

Zippr has a website and smart phone application based interfaces where a user can enter the unique code allotted to a particular property and get GPS-based directions besides the address. Every time an user uses the Zippr app or website to search an address, the VMC gets about 10 paise to its credit, a VMC official said, adding that they were expecting ample revenue through the same.

At present Zippr works with the companies that have a tie-up with it and accept Zippr code to locate their customers. 108 service is one of the companies that uses Zippr code to locate their caller’s address.