: United Kingdom–based Toyota Tsusho Sugar Trading Limited (TTSTL) expressed interest in setting up a mega sugar refinery near Krishnapatnam in Nellore district with an investment of nearly Rs. 450 crore.

At a meeting with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Monday, TTSTL CEO Hiroyuki Ikeda said the company was keen on establishing a 3,000-tonne-per-day refinery near the port city and it would provide direct employment to about 600 and indirectly to over 1,000 workers. The company has the solid backing of the Toyota Motor Corporation in the form of its stake of 21.7 per cent.

Meeting exacting standards

Mr. Ikeda said the sugar refined by TTSTL meets the exacting standards of world’s top companies like Nestle, Cadbury, Coca Cola and Pepsi. It could deliver the same kind of quality stuff in A.P provided the local government provided the necessary infrastructure for establishment of the refinery.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu assured the TTSTL delegation of full cooperation in the form of various financial incentives and infrastructure.

TTSTL Director (Sugar Trading) Richard O’Connor, A.P Government Secretary (Industries) M. Girija Sankar and CMO Special Secretary Sai Prasad were present.

