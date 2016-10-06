Decision emerges from three-day meeting of top officials

As part of its efforts to enhance preparedness for the forthcoming tourist season, the State tourism wing has decided to fast-track the implementation of ‘Mission 45,’ a group of 45 projects identified under the State’s attractive liberal land lease policy and Public Private Partnership (PPP).

A decision to this effect was taken at a three-day meeting held in Vijayawada and attended by the Regional Directors of the Tourism wing and other senior government officials.

The meeting was chaired by Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Srikant Nagulapalli, Commissioner, Department of Tourism and Culture R.P. Khajuria and Managing Director of AP Tourism Development Corporation M. Girija Shankar. Emphasising the need to be fully prepared to cater to the upcoming tourist season, it was decided to ensure all the tourist-centric facilities such as APTDC properties, water sport facilities, house boats, etc. are fully functional to cater to the needs of the tourists.

The officials said investments in these projects with multiple segments - amusement parks, hotels, convocation centres, MICE facilities among others, would be a win-win situation for investors owing to the incentives offered under the land lease policy of the State government.