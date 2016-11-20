It was a feast to the eye to watch tiny-tots of nursery sections on the campus of St. John’s School in Gunadala on Saturday.

A fancy dress competition organised by the school management had children stepping into the shoes of myriad characters, from a freedom fighter, to a beauty queen, to a vegetable vendor to a musician. There was a pint size Abdul Kalam flanked by Barak Obama. Some of the robust ones chose characters like Bahubali and Kalakeya.

Some of the little ones dressed as fruits (mango and grapes) and flowers like sunflower; there were a teacher and a lawyer too. The distinct roles they chose reflected the diversity of thought. A gopika was found standing next to a paan waala while a Santa Claus cracked jokes with a policeman. Some kids depicted burning issues like demonetisation, global warming, save girl child, water conservation, blood donation and the need for hygiene at all levels. Each one came forward to explain briefly about their respective role and its significance.

The school president T. Monica Suman and secretary and Correspondent T. Suman Thyagaraj showered praises on the young performers for a spectacular show. Principal Rama Bharathi appreciated all the participants and congratulated the winners.

J. Sai Jaswith (dual role), Shashmit (mad boy), and Sree Sujit Teja (newspaper) bagged first prize; K. Vijay Saga (lawyer), P. Ayaan (magician), P. Nipunya (honey bee), P. Jaswanth (day and night), K. Rakesh (Sravan Kumar) and K. Venkat Harshit (eye donation) secured second prize; while S. Harshita (vegetable girl), V. Joel Sujutha (global warming), Rishitha (pearl), N. Komal Mani Hasini (Bharath Maata), V. Charvi Sudipya (Kalakeya) and Yukthi Jain (ban plastic) came third.