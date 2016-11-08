Two teams will play 3 International one days and 3 T-20s from Nov. 10 to 22

Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the six International cricket matches to be held at Mulapadu village, near Vijayawada in the State Capital.

West Indies and India Women Cricket teams have been arrived and were practicising for the international one-day and T-20 matches. The matches will be held from November 10 to 22.

“With the spurt in terrorist activities across the country and on the borders at Line of Control (LoC), we are providing foolproof security for the players. Security has been beefed up at the hotel where the players were accommodated and at the play ground,” a police officer told The Hindu.

The players are practising for the matches at Mulapadu Grounds, which is hosting International matches for the first time.

CM’s visit

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is likely to introduce the players, along with Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) members and other VIPs on Wednesday, sources said.

“As of now there is no threat perception for the team members. Still adequate security has been provided for the cricketers with different police parties. Snifer dogs, intelligence and Axis Control teams have been pressed into service,” said City Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang.

West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) G. Ramakrishna is monitoring the security arrangements for the international cricket matches at Mulapadu Ground under the supervision of Ibrahimpatnam Circle Inspector D. Chawan.

“Route bandobust has been arranged with Road Opening Parties, Andhra Pradesh Special Parties (APSP) for the players and bus escort is being provided for the players who are visiting the ground for practice,” said Mr. Chawan.

The team will play one-day matches on November 10, 13 and 16 and 20-over matches on 18, 20 and 22. Security will be stepped up at the ground for the international matches, Mr. Sawang.