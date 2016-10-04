Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Telugu Desam Party’s three-day ‘Leadership Training Programme’ which begins on Koneru Lakshmaiah University (KLU) campus, at Vadlamudi village in Guntur district, from Tuesday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will speak at the inaugural function of the training session. Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, MLCs and other party cadre will attend the programme.

Mr. Naidu will arrive at 10. 30 a.m. by air on the first day, and participate in the training programme for three days.

Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police Sarvasresta Tripati said that foolproof security has been made on the university campus, where the TDP’s training is scheduled.

“We will keep a vigil through e-surveillance on the university campus,” Mr. Tripati added.