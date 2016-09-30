App designed by WG administration impresses Naidu

Impressed by the model designed by the West Godavari district administration on civic services, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed all the districts to replicate it.

West Godavari District Collector Katamaneni Bhaskar made a presentation on a specially designed app on civic services in the rural areas, at the second-day of Collectors’ conference here on Thursday.

Mr. Bhaskar said that property tax, water cess, income, residential, caste, birth and death certificates can be obtained online. The results were encouraging, he said.

Progress reviewed

Responding to it, the Chief Minister said that the idea of obtaining the certificates without going to the ‘mee-Seva’ centres was impressive. The issue of certificates was linked to Aadhaar cards. “The other districts can follow it and bring it to use in a month,” he said.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the districts and respective officials’ plans to develop their districts.

Mr. Naidu said that the problems faced by the districts might appear similar and common in nature. But, the officials should not look for tailor-made solutions. Instead, they should try to solve them innovatively. The decisions should be taken duly taking resources available and backwardness in the district. It was painful to see Srikakulam district. Though the district was bestowed with abundant resources, the district remained backward, he said.