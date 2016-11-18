It will be held at six places to select bright students

The Hindu , in association with Vignan University, will organise a science fest in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Kurnool, Guntur and Hyderabad.

The first in the series will be organised at Visakhapatnam (students of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam schools can also participate) on November 26 (Saturday).

The programme will commence at 9.30 a.m. at St. Francis De Sales’ High School (SFS School), opposite Rythu Bazaar in Seethammadhara.

Competitions will be held in poster designing, elocution and budding scientist categories. The first two will be individual events.

The participants will be divided into juniors (classes 5,6 and 7) and seniors (classes 8,9 and 10) and each school can nominate two students in each category.

Budding Scientist

Under this category, the contestants will be segregated in juniors (classes 8 to 10) and seniors (classes 11 and 12 or junior and senior Intermediate).

The objective is to engage young vibrant minds in research to understand, explore and present a science project in line with the ‘Make in India’ or ‘Digital India’ concept.

Free registrations can be made by calling 0891-2536159 (email id: rama.av@thehindu.co.in)

Enquiries for further details can be made by calling C. Vijaya Rama Raju @ 98488 34944, C Bharath Siddharth @ 90524 57567, M. C. K. Mouli @ 99859 41541 and M. Ravi @ 99850 40444.