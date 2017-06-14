The Hindu photographer bags prize in contest

The photograph which bagged second prize in the ‘Water-Elixir of Life’ photo contest. | Photo Credit: V_RAJU.

more-in

V. Raju, staff photographer of The Hindu, won the second prize for his photograph in a contest conducted jointly by the Andhra Pradesh Photography Akademi and Chiraharit Pvt. Ltd on the subject “Water-The Elixir of Life”, here on Tuesday.

Seven consolation prizes were given to photographers belonging to other media houses.

Minister for Agriculture Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the exhibition of the photographs going to be put on display at the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada in Madhu Mahalaxmi Chambers in Mogalrajpuram on Thursday.