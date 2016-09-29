The Hindu in association with the Brain and Heart Institute of the Andhra Hospitals Group will observe the World Heart Day (WHD) on Thursday.

The World Heart Federation conducts WHD every year with the objective of raising awareness about Cardiovascular Disease (CVD). The Andhra Group of Hospitals is organising programmes to raise awareness as part of WHD.

Andhra group of Hospitals Managing Director P.V. Ramana Murthy said that awareness was key to prevention of CVD. Heart ailments were lifestyle-related diseases. People should be encouraged to have a physically active lifestyle to prevent cardiovascular disorders.

Appreciating the response to the Happy Sunday programme, Dr. Ramana Murthy said more such programmes should be organised because the public were attracted to them. The Andhra Group of Hospitals had in the past organised walking, running and cycling events in the city as part of its health and fitness promotion programmes. He stressed the importance of screening for diabetes and hypertension. Many persons having diabetes were not even aware of it. The cost of diabetes screening test was just Rs. 11, but the life of the person who was diagnosed with diabetes was extended by a minimum of 10 years, he said.

Dr. Ramana Murthy said that the hospital along with Government, fitness promoting associations and media should work together to raise awareness about CVD.