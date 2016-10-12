The Teppotsavam , a celestial boat ride, of goddess Kanakadurga and her consort Malleswara Swami, marked the grand finale of 11-day Dasara festivities of Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri here on Tuesday. The city was soaked in divine bliss as the presiding deities were taken on a ‘ Hamsa Vahanam ’ as part of the Teppotsavam.

As sunset reflected in the placid waters of the Krishna, the specially decorated and illuminated ‘Hamsa Vaahanam ’ (swan shaped boat) carrying the processional deities moved majestically from Durga Ghat to Punnami Ghat for the colourful ‘ Teppotsavam .’

Amid recitation of Vedic hymns by temple priests, the One Town police, in tune with the age-old tradition, brought the processional deities to the river bank. The deities were brought in a palanquin from the hillock to the Durga ghat.

The event took off an hour behind schedule due to a good spell of rain that lashed the city. The boat ride began at 6.30 p.m. And it took nearly 30 minutes for the special boat to complete the first round in the Krishna.

A sea of humanity witnessed the Teppotsavam and the environs of Durga Ghat and Prakasam Barrage reverberated with the chanting of ‘ Bhavani Mata Ki Jai ’.

When the commentators recounted the references made to ‘ Teppotsavam ’ in different epics, and even as the people were beholding the boat ride with admiration, the special boat reached the ghat after completing three rounds in the river. Braving high humidity, hundreds of people gathered at the ghat and on the barrage to have a glimpse of the spectacular event.

What followed was a razzmatazz of colour and pageantry of firecrackers. As the sky turned darker, firecrackers exploded on the small island located in the river. The firecracker show and its reflections in the Krishna presented a splendid view.

The event rang the curtains down on the Dasara festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

The police brought back the idol to ‘Jammi Doddi' with reverence, where they performed the ritual ‘ Sammi Pooja ' amid much fanfare. The police had a tough time controlling pilgrims from entering the bathing ghat. Vehicular traffic was stopped at Kaleswara Rao market.

Stand off

The tradition of taking the processional deities to One Town police station has become a bone of contention between the police and temple priests. The police argued with the priests that they should handover the idols immediately after bringing down from Indrakeeladri. For which the temple priests and Executive Officer A. Suryakumari stoutly disagreed. The Devasthanam authorities argued that the idols would be handed over only after teppotsaam was concluded. The police, however, stuck to their stand demanding control over the idols even during the procession. The issue was resolved with intervention of police higher ups. The standoff between the police and temple officials resulted in delay in teppotsavam .

EOM