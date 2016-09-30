Gold ornaments donated by a devotee to Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam were displayed on a chariot that went around Indrakeeladri as part of Sobha yatra organised by the temple authorities. (Right) Women devotees participating in the sobha yatra in Vijayawada on Thursday.—PHOTO: V RAJU

The Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam organised a sobha yatra, as a prelude to Dasara festivities that begin on October 1, in the city on Thursday.

This is first time that a sobha yatra has been organised by the temple. On the occasion, the temple authorities displayed gold ornaments worth Rs. 50 lakh donated by a devotee, on a chariot. The ornaments include, three crowns, gajamala, mangala sutras, chains and vaddanams (waist bands).

Temple executive officer A. Suryakumari said that the presiding deity would be decorated with the jewellery during the festival.

The chariot was colourfully decorated, and photographs of goddess Kanaka Durga were kept on it. The yatra began at Jammidoddi in One Town and passed through lanes and bylanes. Women devotees in traditional dresses peformed kolatam and bhajans. The devotees made beeline to witness the yatra and have a glimpse of new jewellery. Vedic scholars and temple priests led the yatra. Residents of nearby localities welcomed the chariot and offered harati to the deity.