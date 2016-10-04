Collaborates with Singapore company to launch youth-first initiative

United States-based e-solutions major TemplateMonster is set to start operations in Andhra Pradesh.

As part of a partner-led initiative, the popular international web design templates company will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh in a week.

“The New York-based firm has collaborated with Tech-Mark Pte. Ltd. in Singapore to launch a youth-first initiative that will pave the way for the youth and young entrepreneurs to use training and technology tools to empower and internationalise small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across India,” said Satish Babu, Template Monster India partner and Managing Director of Singapore-based ‘Tech-Mark Pte. Ltd’. “We aim to create some 1,000 jobs for the youth in Andhra Pradesh within a year by training them in digital marketing, technology tools and client support,” Mr. Satish Babu added.

A leader and the originator of the website templates niche, TemplateMonster.com works towards increasing economic empowerment of youth in developing nations and this, it does in a three-pronged approach: Educate, Empower and Engage by partnering with local governments and other players.

Expansion

As part of initial discussions, Mr. Satish Babu met Ravi Kumar P. Vemuru, Advisor to Government of Andhra Pradesh, NRT Affairs and Investments, Kanuri Seshu Babu, Director, Head of Investments and Prasad Pula of the Non-Resident Telugu Society.

“The NRT has extended its full support to usher in the e-solutions major to starts its operations in Vijayawada and Vishakhapatnam cities,” said Mr. Satish Babu.

In the second phase, Template Monster India has plans to expand all over India with AP as its base.

“The training of students will happen in colleges that have incubation centres and students of the institutions that do not have the facility can come to our facility that we propose to create very shortly. With Vijayawada as a base, we will start with 100 students who will undergo a month-long training to gain hands-on experience on the basics of digital media marketing. This venture will of immense benefit to the SMEs aspiring to have online presence,” said Mr. Satish Babu. Template Monster is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, has presence in 14 countries, equipped with a stock of 15,000 web templates, 800 plus employees, a revenue of $15 million and nearly 25,000 affiliated bodies.