A cross-bund constructed by Telangana across the main canal that brings water from Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) to Zone II and III was removed after Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Department registered a strong project.

Nuzvid NSP executive engineer N. Arjuna Rao told The Hindu that the cross-bund constructed at 50/2 Regulator on NSP 21st Main Branch Canal that irrigates 3.6 lakh acres in Krishna district was demolished with excavators early on Friday.

The Telangana Water Resources authorities demolished the cross-bund after A.P. Engineering-in-chief M. Venkateswara Rao reportedly registered a strong protest, and said that he would take up the matter with the Central Government.

The Andhra Pradesh Government requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) in the last week of October to release 2.5 tmcft from Nagarjuna Sagar Project to cater to the drinking water and other immediate needs of farmers of 1,52,118 acres in NSP Zone II and 2,10,846 acres in NSP Zone III .

The water, which flows at the rate of 2 km an hour, should arrive at the A.P. border on Saturday. When water was not flowing at the expected rate, A.P. engineers, on Thursday, investigated and found that a cross-bund was constructed to ensure the flow of water through gravity into one of the major canals. The water, after being released into the Nagarjuna Sagar Left Main Canal, has to travel 117 km through Telangana before reaching A.P. border.

Last year, no water was received by Zone II and Zone III from NSP as all the water released was used up by Telangana.

The A.P. Government even lodged a complaint with KRMB about the issue.

Members of the Apex Committee constituted under the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Farmers’ Management of Irrigation Systems even wrote a letter in October to the KRMB requesting steps to ensure that water reached A.P. and that it was not “stolen” en route.

A.P. has 15 days to utilise the water released.

“It will be ideal if we receive between 2,000 and 3,000 cusecs, but in all probability the amount of water that will reach A.P. border will be between 1,000 and 1,200 cusecs. In that case, we will have to push 600 cusecs by rotation into Nuzid and Mylavaram major canals,” Mr. Arjuna Rao said. Out of the 2.5 tmcft the farmers of the two zones will be lucky if they received 1.7 tmcft after evaporation and other types of losses.