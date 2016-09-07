The two parted ways a few months ago after differences over a petty issue

A software engineer was arrested for allegedly posting objectionable photographs of his girlfriend in social media. He was produced in the court and sent for judicial remand.

The accused, M. Murari, was booked under the Criminal Law Amendment Act (Nirbhaya Act) 2013, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Law and Order) G. Pala Raju.

Disclosing this to newsmen here on Tuesday, the DCP said Murari, a native of Avanigadda in Krishna district, had been working in a software company in Hyderabad. He developed friendship with a girl, native of Gollapudi area in Vijayawada, and working in a pharmaceutical company also in Hyderabad.

Differences cropped up between them over some petty issue and Murari posted her photographs in some social media sites and even gave her mobile number.

Following a complaint, the Bhavanipuram police registered a case against the accused and took him into custody.

He was booked under Section 354 (c), 509 of IPC and also under Section 67 (a) of Information Technology Act, 2000, Mr. Pala Raju said.

“Murari and the victim had friendship for the last two years, but parted ways a few months ago. Nursing a grudge against her, the accused posted her objectionable photos in social media. Police seized his mobile phone,” the DCP said.