A software engineer was arrested for allegedly posting objectionable photographs of his former girlfriend in social media.

The accused, M. Murari, was booked under Criminal Law Amendment Act (Nirbhaya Act) 2013, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Law and Order) G. Pala Raju.

The DCP said Murari, a native of Avanigadda in Krishna district, has been working in a software company in Hyderabad. He developed friendship with the woman, a native of Gollapudi in Vijayawada who was working in a pharmacy company in Hyderabad.

Murari reportedly posted her morphed photographs in social media sites after differences cropped up between them and they split.

Following a complaint, the Bhavanipuram police registered a case against the accused and took him into custody. He was booked under Section. 354 (c), 509 of IPC and also under Section 67 (a) of Information Technology Act, 2000, Mr. Raju said.

“Murari and the victim had friendship for the last two years, but parted ways a few months ago. Nursing a grudge against her, the accused posted her objectionable photos in social media. Police seized his mobile phone. He will be produced in court,” the DCP said.