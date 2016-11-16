‘Centre should have taken adequate measures to minimise impact of demonetisation’

The Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) has decided to mount pressure on the Central Government for legal sanctity to its announcement on the special package by raising the issue in Parliament.

The TDPP, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Tuesday, took the decision apparently upset by the not so encouraging response from the Centre to the AP Government demand on the legal status and other issues. The meeting felt the Centre remained indifferent to many such “sentimental issues”, including implementation of the AP Reorgansiation Act and extending NABARD loan for the Polavaram project.

Sources said Mr. Naidu had felt it was necessary to flag the people’s concern about the rejection of Special Category Status (SCS) and the special package offered in its place.

The SCS had turned out be a “sentimental issue” and the MPs must draw the attention of Parliament to it. He wanted them to meet Mr. Jaitley along with the BJP MPs from the State to find out the status.

Lack of clarity on Nabard assistance was another major issue discussed. “We need to get clarity on Nabard loan in a week,” he is beleived to have told the MPs. The meeting also decided to raise establishment of railway zone and funds due to be released to the State. Assurances and provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act had to be implemented in toto. The MPs would also have to pressure the Centre on reorganising the Assembly constituencies, he said.

Demonetisation impact

The impact of demonetisation was also discussed threadbare. Mr. Naidu, who has been welcoming the decision, said “The Centre should have taken precautionary measures to minimise difficulties of the public.” There were many solutions like providing swipe machines to traders at cheaper rates. It would encourage people to go for cashless transactions. The Centre must also take adequate steps to increase online transactions. Pointing to the ordeals of the people, Mr. Naidu said he would write a letter to the Centre in this regard.