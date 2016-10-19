The TDP will organise ‘Jana chaitanya yatra’ from November 1 to reach out to the masses, according to party State president Kala Venkat Rao.

The TDP coordination committee meeting was held here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Venkat Rao said TDP national president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and national general secretary N. Lokesh would take part in the membership drive.

Party meetings at the district level would be conducted on November 23, 24 and 25. The party also decided to gear up for the municipal and graduates MLC elections.

According to information, the coordination committee also discussed illegal sand mining issue in depth.

Mr. Naidu, sources said, cautioned that severe action would be initiated against erring people, however big they may be.

“Despite cautioning umpteen times, there is no desired response. The government took a policy that sand should be available free of cost to people though it would make a dent in revenue. But a few leaders are resorting to illegal mining and export of sand bringing disgrace to the party. It would not be tolerated,” he said.

Mr. Naidu reportedly said that the ‘Jana chaitanya yatra’ should be launched under any circumstances.

In case MLAs and constituency in-charges were not taking up yatras as per schedule, party observers would swing into action and conduct yatras.