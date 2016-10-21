: Gross injustice has been done to the State in the distribution of Krishna waters because the Telugu Desam had failed to take the necessary action, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council C. Ramachandraiah alleged.

Responding to the decision of the Krishna Water Disputes (Brijesh Kumar) Tribunal not to redistribute the water among the four riparian States (Andhra, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra), Mr. Ramachandraiah said even the Central government filed an affidavit that was favourable to Maharashtra and Karnataka and the TDP, an ally of the BJP, did not raise proper objections to it, he alleged.

He said the decision of the tribunal to divide the 811 tmcft allocated to the undivided AP between Telangana and new AP would cause a lot of heartburn and rivalry between the sibling States in the days to come.

He said the State government had rejected two requests made by him to introduce and pass a resolution in the Council seeking the Centre to re-distribute the waters among all the four States on the basis of drought-prone area.